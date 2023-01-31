4 Tampa Bay road projects would be expedited under DeSantis plan

While he's in the driver's seat for another legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis is gassing up transportation funding.

Driving the news: DeSantis announced his "Moving Florida Forward" transportation infrastructure proposal on Monday.

If approved, it would expedite 20 major interstate and roadway projects across the state over the next four years.

Yes, but: The $7 billion project, meant to "combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system" has zero funding for public transit.

Zoom in: Tampa Bay areas of focus in the proposal and their proposed costs include:

I-275 from 38th Avenue to 4th Street in St. Petersburg ($354 million)

I-4 at the State Road 33 Interchange in Lakeland ($197 million)

I-75 at the Fruitville Road Interchange in Sarasota ($192 million)

State Road 70 from Bourneside Boulevard to Waterbury Road in Bradenton ($53 million)

What they're saying: "This proposal will break through the bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects and allow FDOT to target projects that will ease congestion across the state," DeSantis said at a press conference in Polk County.