4 Tampa Bay road projects would be expedited under DeSantis plan

Selene San Felice
Illustration of a steam roller rolling out a hundred dollar bill and stretching it out.  

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

While he's in the driver's seat for another legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis is gassing up transportation funding.

Driving the news: DeSantis announced his "Moving Florida Forward" transportation infrastructure proposal on Monday.

  • If approved, it would expedite 20 major interstate and roadway projects across the state over the next four years.

Yes, but: The $7 billion project, meant to "combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system" has zero funding for public transit.

Zoom in: Tampa Bay areas of focus in the proposal and their proposed costs include:

  • I-275 from 38th Avenue to 4th Street in St. Petersburg ($354 million)
  • I-4 at the State Road 33 Interchange in Lakeland ($197 million)
  • I-75 at the Fruitville Road Interchange in Sarasota ($192 million)
  • State Road 70 from Bourneside Boulevard to Waterbury Road in Bradenton ($53 million)

What they're saying: "This proposal will break through the bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects and allow FDOT to target projects that will ease congestion across the state," DeSantis said at a press conference in Polk County.

