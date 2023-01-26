15 biggest events in Tampa Bay this year
New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here's what to look forward to in Tampa Bay in 2023.
1 big event: 106th annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest
The third-largest parade in the U.S. returns to Tampa. Gasparilla Pirate Fest begins with a pirate invasion at the south end of Hillsborough Bay at 11:30am and is followed by a parade that begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard.
- When: Saturday, Jan. 28.
- Where: Downtown Tampa.
- Details: Tickets for the Gasparilla Invasion Brunch and bleacher seating at the parade can be purchased here.
More events this year:
🎡 Feb. 9–20: Florida State Fair
🎭 Feb. 11–12: Sarasota Festival of the Arts
🏃♂️ Feb. 25–26: Gasparilla Half Marathon
🍓 March 2–12: Florida Strawberry Festival
🏎 March 2–5: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
🎨 March 4–5: Gasparilla Festival of the Arts
🎞 March 23–26: Gasparilla International Film Festival
🎤 April 13–15: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
🎷 April 14–16: Tampa Bay Blues Festival
🏙 May 5–6: Riverfest
🏳️🌈 June: St. Pete Pride
🎸 Aug. 5: George Strait concert
🇨🇺 Oct. 8: Viva Tampa Bay Hispanic Heritage Festival
🦃 Nov. 23: Turkey Trot
