15 biggest events in Tampa Bay this year

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here's what to look forward to in Tampa Bay in 2023.

1 big event: 106th annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest

The third-largest parade in the U.S. returns to Tampa. Gasparilla Pirate Fest begins with a pirate invasion at the south end of Hillsborough Bay at 11:30am and is followed by a parade that begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28.

Saturday, Jan. 28. Where: Downtown Tampa.

Downtown Tampa. Details: Tickets for the Gasparilla Invasion Brunch and bleacher seating at the parade can be purchased here.

More events this year:

🎡 Feb. 9–20: Florida State Fair

🎭 Feb. 11–12: Sarasota Festival of the Arts

🏃‍♂️ Feb. 25–26: Gasparilla Half Marathon

🍓 March 2–12: Florida Strawberry Festival

🏎 March 2–5: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

🎨 March 4–5: Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

🎞 March 23–26: Gasparilla International Film Festival

🎤 April 13–15: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

🎷 April 14–16: Tampa Bay Blues Festival

🏙 May 5–6: Riverfest

🏳️‍🌈 June: St. Pete Pride

🎸 Aug. 5: George Strait concert

🇨🇺 Oct. 8: Viva Tampa Bay Hispanic Heritage Festival

🦃 Nov. 23: Turkey Trot