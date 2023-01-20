Tampa Bay weekend guide: Pirate parade, tweed ride and punk rock

Making weekend plans? Here are four events to put on your radar:

Sarasota National Stamp Expo: Young folks, a stamp is a little sticker you have to pay to put on an envelope so the mail carrier will deliver it IRL. Want to see a bunch of them?

Today and Saturday, 10am-5:30pm, and Sunday, 10am-3pm, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. $5.

Children's Gasparilla Pirate Festival: The family-friendly version of the infamous pirate parade includes a bicycle rodeo, an air show, a preschoolers' stroll, and piratechnic finale.

Saturday along Bayshore Boulevard. Events run 12-7:30pm. Free! Bleacher and First Mate seats $55-$70.

St. Pete Tweed Ride and Gala: Enjoy tea and scones before a leisurely bike ride through downtown St. Petersburg, wearing your finest tweed or other fashionable vintage. Then, an afterparty dinner by Heavy's.

Saturday at St. Pete Shuffle. Pre-ride registration and tea party start at 2pm before the 4pm ride and after party 5-8pm. $20-$50 tickets benefit the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club.

Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market: Live punk performances by bands from all across central Florida. Plus, shop from more than 40 eclectic vendors offering everything from underground vinyls and eccentric clothing to taxidermy and collectible toys. Kids and pets welcome.