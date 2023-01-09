Meet Tampa's "Bachelor" contestant, Katherine Izzo

Left to right: Zach Shallcross, Katherine Izzo. Photos: Courtesy of Craig Sjodin/ABC; Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

"Bachelor" fans, we've got skin in the game this season.

Driving the news: Katherine Izzo, a 26-year-old nurse from Tampa, is one of the newly announced contestants on the show's 27th season.

She's one of 30 women competing for the heart of Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from California who was one of the contestants on Rachel Recchia's season of the "Bachelorette."

About her: "Katherine is a vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude," her bio for the show reads.

"She loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and can't wait to have a family of her own. Katherine's career as a registered nurse is extremely important to her, but her No. 1 priority is to find her perfect match."

📺 If you watch: “The Bachelor” premieres Jan. 23 at 8pm on ABC. You can also watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.