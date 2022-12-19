4 ways to celebrate Hanukkah around Tampa Bay

Hanukkah runs through Dec. 26. A few fun ways to celebrate the Jewish community's Festival of Lights around Tampa Bay:

8 Crazy Nights of Hanukkah: The Wheelhouse in St. Petersburg has eight nights of Hanukkah-inspired food, drink, dreidels and more.

5-10pm every night through Dec. 26. Free to attend.

Chanukah on Main Street: A live Jewish soul concert by Tali Yess with a graffiti menorah, gelt drop, falafel, kosher barbecue, street art, strolling entertainers, doughnut decorating, a latke bike, kid's activities and raffles.

Tonight at 6pm on Lakewood Ranch's Main Street. Free!

Hanukkah on Ice: Young Israel of Tampa hosts the lighting of a grand ice menorah along with ice skating, a kosher food stand, arts and crafts, latkes and a raffle.

5:15-745pm Thursday at Advent Health Center in Wesley Chapel. $10 for ice skates, free to attend.

Vodka Latke: A party for Jewish people aged 20 to 49 includes one drink, gourmet latkes, appetizers, desserts and a cash bar. Dressy casual attire required.

8 pm-midnight Saturday at Aloft in Downtown Tampa. $36 in advance, $45 at the door.

Go deeper: See more celebrations in the Tampa Bay Times and Jewish Press of Pinellas County.