The 3 best holiday light displays in Tampa Bay

We don't need no stinkin' snow. The holidays in Tampa Bay are just as magical with our incredible light displays.

A few of our favorites to check out this season:

Christmas Lane in Plant City is celebrating 40 years of its holiday tradition. The scenes are built from 1.5 million lights, drawing more than 180,000 watts of power, adorning over 200 Christmas trees from 4 to 40 feet.

This isn't a light show where you sit in the car. Get lost in the Great Light Maze, ride the rides, get photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus, have your face painted and get the kiddos working on some crafts.

Open each Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 24 at the Charlie Grimes Family Agriculture Center at the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds. Ticket booths open at 5:30pm before the 6-10pm events. Tickets are $8 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 4 to 12, and free for ages 3 and under.

The Oakdale Christmas House in St. Petersburg squeezes half a million lights synchronized to music, a 70-foot tree, 700 animated objects in half an acre.

Runs 6-10 pm every night through Jan 3. Free!

Selby Gardens Lights in Bloom features more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways in the 15-acre downtown Sarasota campus. You also can enjoy family-friendly games and entertainment, a holiday photo opportunity, food and beverages.