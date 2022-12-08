Rena Frazier is still "Selling Tampa"

Netflix canceled "Selling Tampa," but the story isn't over for its star real estate agents.

What's happening: News broke last month that the "Selling Sunset" spinoff focused on Tampa's Allure Realty, an agency of all Black women, won't be getting a second season.

Yes, but: One of its star sellers, Rena Frazier, is beginning a new chapter. She just started her own brokerage called Realty LV.

And she brought on her first agent, fellow former Allure realtor Rebecca Reid.

Why it matters: Frazier credits her time on "Selling Tampa" with pushing her career, and the careers of other Black women, forward.

"I still get tons of messages from people who were inspired by seeing Black women on reality TV, saying that it gave them courage to get out of an industry they weren't satisfied in and get into real estate," Frazier told Axios.

What's next: Frazier is still building her firm, and hasn't lost hope for "Selling Tampa."