Tampa Pride leader steps down after social media post draws outrage

Revelers on Seventh Avenue during the Tampa Pride Parade in the Ybor City on March 26. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

A leader of Tampa Pride has resigned after facing backlash from a social media post.

What's happening: Tampa Pride announced that executive board member Mark Bias, who was also the group's secretary and festival director, stepped down on Monday.

The move follows outrage from members of the LGBTQ community over a since-deleted Facebook post in which Bias wrote that shows involving women in drag "should be called fake drag."

Why it matters: Some say the post is part of a larger issue within the organization, and they're calling for more gender and race diversity on the Tampa Pride board.

The big picture: Cisgender women, transgender women and nonbinary people performing in drag has been a topic of debate in the LGBTQ community for years as the art form has grown in popularity.

Drag queen superstar RuPaul Charles, host of the show "RuPaul's Drag Race," issued an apology to fans in 2018 after telling The Guardian he wouldn't allow transgender women who undergo gender-affirming health care to compete on his show.

The show has since featured many transgender performers. Gottmik, a trans man, competed in season 13. Victoria Scone, a cisgender woman, competed in the third season of "Drag Race UK" and recently gave the franchise's first drag king performance in "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. The World."

What they're saying: Hazel Genevive, an openly trans drag queen who was crowned Miss Tampa Pride in September, is among those upset with Bias' post.

"We live in a day and age where all drag is valid," she said. "At the end of the day if it's good drag, it doesn't matter who's doing it."

Destiny Howell, a cisgender drag artist who performs as Anna Bortion, told Axios that she's faced pushback from organizations like Tampa Pride.

"It's hard to share your voice when these people control what stage you'll be dancing on and if you'll ever get to dance upon that stage again if you do speak up," she said.

The other side: Tampa Pride development director Alex Barbosa told Axios the board would love more diverse leadership, but that no one else has stepped up.

"I can tell you from firsthand experience that getting people to come out, even to the meeting center, is very tough," he said. "The only way we're going to see change and progress is to show up and be involved."

Bias and his husband, Tampa Pride founder and president Carrie West, did not return Axios' requests for comment.

What's ahead: Tampa Pride is inviting community members to its Dec. 13 meeting to discuss the issues.