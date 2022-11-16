A job well done: Florida chef grills 1 millionth steak

A Clearwater chef has hit a rare milestone.

Driving the news: Conrado Silva Santos recently grilled his millionth steak for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clearwater.

He is now one of only 14 of the Orlando-based chain's Grill Master Legends — a prime example of hard work paying off.

Santos, who has served as a Grill Master at the location since just after it opened 24 years ago, received a special gold chef coat, a $5,000 check and a meat and greet with company president Todd Burrowes.

Make no mis-steak: Just because you can make a million of something doesn't mean it's easy, Santos told Axios. He works hard to make sure no one has beef with his food.