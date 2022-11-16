18 mins ago - Food and Drink

A job well done: Florida chef grills 1 millionth steak

Selene San Felice
Santos wearing his gold jacket and standing in front of a grill with a steak on it

Conrado Silva Santos. Photo courtesy of LongHorn Steakhouse

A Clearwater chef has hit a rare milestone.

Driving the news: Conrado Silva Santos recently grilled his millionth steak for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clearwater.

  • He is now one of only 14 of the Orlando-based chain's Grill Master Legends — a prime example of hard work paying off.
  • Santos, who has served as a Grill Master at the location since just after it opened 24 years ago, received a special gold chef coat, a $5,000 check and a meat and greet with company president Todd Burrowes.

Make no mis-steak: Just because you can make a million of something doesn't mean it's easy, Santos told Axios. He works hard to make sure no one has beef with his food.

  • "Grilling quality steaks takes practice, hard work and good technique," Santos said.
