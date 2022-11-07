Our readers' favorite places to gobble Thanksgiving dinner across Tampa Bay

Yes, we know you're still eating leftover Halloween candy — but if you want to eat out this Thanksgiving, reservations will get gobbled up soon.

Flashback: Rusty Pelican and Yacht StarShip Tampa were recently named as two of TripstoDiscover's 10 Best Places to Dine Out for Thanksgiving in Florida.

Some of your favorite spots:

🇨🇺 Columbia Restaurant is a Thanksgiving tradition for many local families, including its owners, the Gonzmarts. The Ybor location has "very limited reservations" still available, according to a staffer.

The restaurant is also taking takeout orders for a traditional holiday meal for 10 for $195 at several locations.

🍣 Island Way Grill in Clearwater has a massive buffet for $48/person including breads, sides, desserts and even sushi from 11am-9pm.

An employee on the phone warned that the grill is almost fully booked, with only evening reservations available.

🦀 ​​Salt Rock Grill in Indian Shores has a special Thanksgiving menu, and staff tell us reservations are full until about 9pm.

"Great food, service, and the views aren't bad either. We look forward to it every year," reader Pepper Harth said.

🏖 Sloppy Joe’s on the Beach in Treasure Island has a traditional Thanksgiving meal in addition to their regular menu. The restaurant doesn't take reservations and is open 8am-9pm.

Reader Clide Smith recommended the spot to us, with the perk of being able to take a post-dinner stroll past sand sculptures from the Sanding Ovations Festival the weekend before.

🍗 Honorable takeout mention: Station House BBQ in Lutz has a holiday takeout menu with smoked turkey that reader Alicia Slater-Haase swears by. You can get a 6-8 person meal for $154 or order individual items.