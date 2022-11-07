Our readers' favorite places to gobble Thanksgiving dinner across Tampa Bay
Yes, we know you're still eating leftover Halloween candy — but if you want to eat out this Thanksgiving, reservations will get gobbled up soon.
Flashback: Rusty Pelican and Yacht StarShip Tampa were recently named as two of TripstoDiscover's 10 Best Places to Dine Out for Thanksgiving in Florida.
Some of your favorite spots:
🇨🇺 Columbia Restaurant is a Thanksgiving tradition for many local families, including its owners, the Gonzmarts. The Ybor location has "very limited reservations" still available, according to a staffer.
- The restaurant is also taking takeout orders for a traditional holiday meal for 10 for $195 at several locations.
🍣 Island Way Grill in Clearwater has a massive buffet for $48/person including breads, sides, desserts and even sushi from 11am-9pm.
- An employee on the phone warned that the grill is almost fully booked, with only evening reservations available.
🦀 Salt Rock Grill in Indian Shores has a special Thanksgiving menu, and staff tell us reservations are full until about 9pm.
- "Great food, service, and the views aren't bad either. We look forward to it every year," reader Pepper Harth said.
🏖 Sloppy Joe’s on the Beach in Treasure Island has a traditional Thanksgiving meal in addition to their regular menu. The restaurant doesn't take reservations and is open 8am-9pm.
- Reader Clide Smith recommended the spot to us, with the perk of being able to take a post-dinner stroll past sand sculptures from the Sanding Ovations Festival the weekend before.
🍗 Honorable takeout mention: Station House BBQ in Lutz has a holiday takeout menu with smoked turkey that reader Alicia Slater-Haase swears by. You can get a 6-8 person meal for $154 or order individual items.
