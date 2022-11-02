Making the Deal with Strut Consulting's Candice Rezvanian

Candice Rezvanian has spent nearly a decade becoming a venture capital investor and operations expert.

At Strut Consulting, she supports high-profile venture capital clients in successful fund management.

Axios spoke to Rezvanian for our recurring feature on how to finesse a major deal.

When the stakes are high, how do you bring two sides together? Her advice:

📝 Develop a process and stick to it. Document every opportunity — successful or not — to see how you can improve your deal-making skills.

If you're an investor, that means developing and sticking to a best-in-class deal flow management and due diligence process that follows industry standard best practices.

🔎 Create transparency. Rather than keeping your process under wraps, share it with those in your pipeline, at least at a high level.

It establishes clear expectations and quickens the pace because the other party knows what to anticipate, prepare, and provide to ease the decision-making process.

😊 Keep it kind. Even if the deal falls through, the other party should have a positive, professional experience that leads to them coming back or sending you future deals.

Habits to incorporate into your process include responding to emails promptly, being punctual, sending thank you notes, providing regular status updates, and getting to an answer faster — especially if it's no — so the other parties don't feel their time was wasted.

