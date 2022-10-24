Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over

Data: Zillow; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay.

Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list.

Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of the market, and those holding out for prices to improve likely have a long wait ahead of them.

By the numbers: Tampa homebuyers are spending 35.5% of their household income on average on mortgage payments, according to a new Zillow analysis. That's well above the 22.7% homeowners spent in the area on average between 2005 and 2021.

The national average is 30%, which is also the threshold at which buyers are considered "cost burdened" by housing costs, Zillow notes.

The big picture: Tampa Bay's home values are about 36% above where they would need to be for mortgage affordability to return to its historic norm over the last 16 years, according to Zillow.

Nationally, the home value rate is almost 25% above what it would need to be for affordability to return to those pre-2022 levels.

Zillow says it is extremely unlikely home values will fall back to their historical affordability norms without a sharp inventory increase, which is not expected.

What they're saying: With low inventory, dismal income growth and ever-rising mortgage rates, Zillow senior economist Nicole Bachaud said the next several years will be a major challenge for home buyers.

"There is plenty of pent-up demand ready to bid prices back up if they reach a level would-be buyers can once again afford," Bachaud warned.

What to watch: "The recent slowdown in single-family construction is not a good sign that the market is getting closer to building enough to meet demand," Bachaud said.