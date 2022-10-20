22 mins ago - Food and Drink
4 places to grab lunch for under $12 in Tampa Bay
POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less.
The Nosh Pit
What's on the menu: Take your pick of over a dozen different Jewish-inspired sandwiches and other cuisine.
- Cost: Hot dogs ($7), salad sandwiches ($8.50), deli class sandwiches (starting at $7.50), pastrami sandwiches (starting at $8.75)
- Address: 4040 Park St. North, St. Petersburg.
- Hours: 10:30am-5pm Monday-Saturday
The Wooden Rooster
What's on the menu: The Wooden Rooster is known for its crepes, but it also serves salads, sandwiches, soups and ice cream.
- Cost: Crepes and sandwiches ($10.25), salads (starting at $7.75), soup (starting at $5.95)
- Address: 104 2nd Ave. NE., St. Petersburg.
- Hours: 7am-7pm daily
Luv Child
What's on the menu: Located in Soho, Luv Child serves traditional Cuban and Latino dishes with a creative touch.
- Cost: Shared plates (starting at $7), sandwiches and burritos (starting at $9), ensalada ($10), meat, rice and bean plates (starting at $12)
- Address: 516 S. Howard Ave., Tampa.
- Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 11am-10pm; Thursday 11am to midnight; Friday-Saturday 11am-1am; Sunday 11am-10pm.
Demetrio's Pizza
What's on the menu: Pizza, subs, pasta dishes and Greek cuisine are all served at this Sarasota restaurant.
- Cost: Daily lunch specials (starting at $9.45), pizza (starting at $10.50), subs (starting at $9.45)
- Address: 4410 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
- Hours: 11am-8pm Sunday-Thursday; 11am-8:30pm Friday-Saturday
