Scoop: Tampa's Vū technology shines in new movie
Tampa-born Vū Studio technology played a key role in the production of the upcoming movie "Sympathy for the Devil," starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman, studio representatives tell Axios.
State of play: About half of the film, a psychological thriller introduced during this year's Toronto International Film Festival, was shot at Vū's 40,000-square-foot virtual production studio in Las Vegas.
Why it matters: This is Vū's first feature film. The studio, which has specialized in commercials and music videos, joins a number of tech businesses transforming the way movies are made.
- More filmmakers are embracing virtual production studios to create realistic sets from massive LED panels, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports. The screens give actors a chance to see and react to what's happening as they film — a huge leap from green screens which require the content to be added in post-production.
Zoom in: Aside from its flagpost Tampa location and its Vegas studio, Vū founders Tim Moore and Jonathan Davila have opened studios in Nashville and Orlando.
- They also donated cutting edge virtual production technology to the University of Tampa.
What's ahead: The movie is expected to be released next year.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.