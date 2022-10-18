Scoop: Tampa's Vū technology shines in new movie

From the Vū Vegas set of "Sympathy for the Devil." Photo courtesy of Vū Studio

Tampa-born Vū Studio technology played a key role in the production of the upcoming movie "Sympathy for the Devil," starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman, studio representatives tell Axios.

State of play: About half of the film, a psychological thriller introduced during this year's Toronto International Film Festival, was shot at Vū's 40,000-square-foot virtual production studio in Las Vegas.

Why it matters: This is Vū's first feature film. The studio, which has specialized in commercials and music videos, joins a number of tech businesses transforming the way movies are made.

More filmmakers are embracing virtual production studios to create realistic sets from massive LED panels, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports. The screens give actors a chance to see and react to what's happening as they film — a huge leap from green screens which require the content to be added in post-production.

Zoom in: Aside from its flagpost Tampa location and its Vegas studio, Vū founders Tim Moore and Jonathan Davila have opened studios in Nashville and Orlando.

They also donated cutting edge virtual production technology to the University of Tampa.

What's ahead: The movie is expected to be released next year.