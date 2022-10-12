Florida brewers won a dozen medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival Saturday in Denver, Colo.

Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.

This year the festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

By the numbers: The 2022 competition was the most competitive to date, with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.

Details: Tampa Bay Brewing took a bronze for Day Donkey in the "other hoppy lager" category, while Tampa's Cigar City Brewing won bronze for Maduro in the brown porter category.

Fort Myers Brewing won gold for its chocolate stout, just days after it reopened its doors after being shuttered by Hurricane Ian.

Odd Breed in Pompano Beach won two bronze medals for Bretta Festbier, a brett beer, and Tilling Time, a barrel-aged sour.

Other Tampa Bay-area winners: