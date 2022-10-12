1 hour ago - News
Florida brewers win 12 medals in national competition
Florida brewers won a dozen medals at this year's Great American Beer Festival Saturday in Denver, Colo.
Why it matters: GABF is America's premier beer competition, and winning one of the 300-plus medals helps put a brewery on the map.
- This year the festival celebrated its 40th year and a return after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
By the numbers: The 2022 competition was the most competitive to date, with 2,154 breweries submitting more than 9,900 beers.
Details: Tampa Bay Brewing took a bronze for Day Donkey in the "other hoppy lager" category, while Tampa's Cigar City Brewing won bronze for Maduro in the brown porter category.
- Fort Myers Brewing won gold for its chocolate stout, just days after it reopened its doors after being shuttered by Hurricane Ian.
- Odd Breed in Pompano Beach won two bronze medals for Bretta Festbier, a brett beer, and Tilling Time, a barrel-aged sour.
Other Tampa Bay-area winners:
- de Bine in Palm Harbor won silver for Barrel Aged Blindfolded Stoutosaurus in the wood- and barrel-aged strong stout category.
- Bullfrog Creek in Valrico won bronze for Hunting River, a kolsch.
