Scoop: Tampa Bay startup app raises $1.4M pre-seed
There are a lot of ways to write down what we want to remember.
- You can track groceries to buy in a list app, schedule meetings in your phone's calendar, or use a notes app to remember your boss' wife's name. Did we mention pen and paper? The possibilities are endless.
Driving the news: The founders of a startup for an app that promises to be the go-to place to write down anything tell Axios they've raised a $1.4 million pre-seed investment led by venture capital firm TampaBay.Ventures.
State of play: Twos Technologies founder Parker Klein said writing things down helped with his depression and tracking progress at work. For co-founder Joe Steilberg, writing helped with ADHD.
- They both found themselves not wanting to carry around notebooks, and forgetting just where they stored information among a bunch of different apps.
What they're saying: "This gave us a drastic life improvement almost immediately," Steilberg told Axios. "It's really that all-in-one system. We're saving a lot of people time, headache and decision fatigue."
How it works: The Twos app is like a hybrid of the reminder, calendar and notes apps that come on our phones mixed with a free-form journal. Every day you can start a new list or note and collaborate with contacts.
- If you write a full sentence like "Selene is calling at 3pm," it will automatically set a reminder for you.
Their bottom line: If calling a ride is synonymous with Uber, they want writing things down to be synonymous with Twos.
- "We want to be the best place to write things down for the world," Klein said. "When you have something to write down, you don't need to make a decision of where it's going. It's going in Twos."
