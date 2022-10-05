57 mins ago - Things to Do

Pasco County's new "Library of Things" lends out ukuleles and games

Selene San Felice
Illustration of a library card catalog draw labeled EVERYTHING, with an infinity symbol.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The library isn't usually the first place people head to when they want to to make a cake or play ukulele — but now it might be.

State of play: Pasco County Libraries just launched a new "Library of Things" collection to start lending out items that go far beyond books. Things you can now rent include:

  • Bird-watching kits from the West Pasco Audubon Society
  • Bakeware
  • Children's toys
  • Book club kits
  • Electronics like Launchpads, video games and Wi-Fi hotspots
  • Ukuleles
  • Knitting looms
  • Museum discovery passes

Not in Pasco? Clearwater's library system also has a "thingamabrary" with tools, board games, bike locks and more.

