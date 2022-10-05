Pasco County's new "Library of Things" lends out ukuleles and games

The library isn't usually the first place people head to when they want to to make a cake or play ukulele — but now it might be.

State of play: Pasco County Libraries just launched a new "Library of Things" collection to start lending out items that go far beyond books. Things you can now rent include:

Bird-watching kits from the West Pasco Audubon Society

Bakeware

Children's toys

Book club kits

Electronics like Launchpads, video games and Wi-Fi hotspots

Ukuleles

Knitting looms

Museum discovery passes

Not in Pasco? Clearwater's library system also has a "thingamabrary" with tools, board games, bike locks and more.