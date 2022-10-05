57 mins ago - Things to Do
Pasco County's new "Library of Things" lends out ukuleles and games
The library isn't usually the first place people head to when they want to to make a cake or play ukulele — but now it might be.
State of play: Pasco County Libraries just launched a new "Library of Things" collection to start lending out items that go far beyond books. Things you can now rent include:
- Bird-watching kits from the West Pasco Audubon Society
- Bakeware
- Children's toys
- Book club kits
- Electronics like Launchpads, video games and Wi-Fi hotspots
- Ukuleles
- Knitting looms
- Museum discovery passes
Not in Pasco? Clearwater's library system also has a "thingamabrary" with tools, board games, bike locks and more.
- In Pinellas you can check out a ukulele along with museum passes.
- Manatee's system has similar items, including fishing poles for loan.
- Lakes Region and Homosassa in Citrus have seed libraries.
