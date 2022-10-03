Thousands still without power in Lee and Sarasota counties after Ian

Across Florida, 621,230 utility customers — 5% of the state — were still without power early this morning, according to the state Public Service Commission.

The big picture: ​​Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian hit five days ago, Florida Politics reports.

By the numbers: Lee County, where Ian first made landfall, has the bulk of outages, with about 283,000.

Sarasota County is next, with fewer than 90,000 customers out.

Between the lines: Florida Power & Light says it stockpiled enough poles, generators and wire to restore the state's power, but supply chain issues could slow recovery elsewhere should another natural disaster strike, the Associated Press reports.