44 mins ago - Food and Drink

Hurricane meal prep with these three healthy recipes

Selene San Felice
a dish of farro salad
Photo: Daniele Orsi/Reda & Co./Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Last time the power went out at my place, I was hungry and had no idea what to do, so I just ordered delivery.

  • This is my first big hurricane, but I'm guessing Uber Eats won't be running in gale force winds. I've been trying to think about how I will feed myself without resorting to eating SpaghettiOs out of the can.

Thought bubble: If you've got time to do some food prep and have room for a cooler, you can have some nutritious meals ready to go.

  • Just make sure you're using ingredients that are the least likely to go bad. For instance, instead of a pasta salad with mayo, a lighter version with olive oil will still be more satisfying than just a granola bar.

Some recipes to try:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more