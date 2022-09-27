Hurricane meal prep with these three healthy recipes

Last time the power went out at my place, I was hungry and had no idea what to do, so I just ordered delivery.

This is my first big hurricane, but I'm guessing Uber Eats won't be running in gale force winds. I've been trying to think about how I will feed myself without resorting to eating SpaghettiOs out of the can.

Thought bubble: If you've got time to do some food prep and have room for a cooler, you can have some nutritious meals ready to go.

Just make sure you're using ingredients that are the least likely to go bad. For instance, instead of a pasta salad with mayo, a lighter version with olive oil will still be more satisfying than just a granola bar.

Some recipes to try: