Tampa Bay weekend guide: Pride on the River and Pops in the Park
The weekend is upon us. Have you made plans yet? Start here:
Pride on the River: LGBTQ Pride isn't just for June! "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Jiggly Caliente and Ra'Jah O'Hara are headlining the daylong celebration Saturday, starting with a drag brunch, before the riverside festival, diversity boat parade and fireworks extravaganza.
- Saturday along the Downtown Tampa Riverwalk. More details.
Pops in the Park: The Florida Orchestra is celebrating its 55th season with its biggest concert of the year, a musical picnic under the stars. TFO will be playing film scores, Broadway hits and symphonic favorites conducted by Chelsea Gallo.
- Saturday in downtown St. Petersburg's Vinoy Park. Pre-performances from the St Pete Community Band and the Master Chorale Big Sing start at 6pm. TFO goes on at 7:30. Free!
- Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable goods for Tampa Bay Harvest’s annual food drive.
Lakeland Punk Rock Flea Market: Rock out to live music and check out "weird" vendors, a free skateboarding area, kids activities, beer and food. Punk pets are welcome too.
- 12-6pm Sunday at Swan Brewing. Free!
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.