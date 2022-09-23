Tampa Bay weekend guide: Pride on the River and Pops in the Park

The weekend is upon us. Have you made plans yet? Start here:

Pride on the River: LGBTQ Pride isn't just for June! "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Jiggly Caliente and Ra'Jah O'Hara are headlining the daylong celebration Saturday, starting with a drag brunch, before the riverside festival, diversity boat parade and fireworks extravaganza.

Saturday along the Downtown Tampa Riverwalk. More details.

Pops in the Park: The Florida Orchestra is celebrating its 55th season with its biggest concert of the year, a musical picnic under the stars. TFO will be playing film scores, Broadway hits and symphonic favorites conducted by Chelsea Gallo.

Saturday in downtown St. Petersburg's Vinoy Park. Pre-performances from the St Pete Community Band and the Master Chorale Big Sing start at 6pm. TFO goes on at 7:30. Free!

Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable goods for Tampa Bay Harvest’s annual food drive.

Lakeland Punk Rock Flea Market: Rock out to live music and check out "weird" vendors, a free skateboarding area, kids activities, beer and food. Punk pets are welcome too.