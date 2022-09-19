1 hour ago - News

Gun suicides up 11% in the U.S. since 2014, study shows

Selene San Felice
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Four out of every ten gun-related deaths in American cities are suicides, a new study from NYU Langone Health and the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund shows.

Driving the news: Gun suicides increased 11% since 2014, according to the analysis of firearm deaths in more than 750 U.S. cities from 2014 through 2020.

Zoom in: Smaller cities experience higher gun suicide rates, researchers found.

  • Bradenton and Sarasota are among the U.S. cities with the highest rates of gun suicides along with Cheyenne, Wyoming; Lake Havasu City, Arizona; and Grand Junction, Colorado.

Researchers also found:

  • States with the strictest gun laws have about half the rate of gun suicides in cities as those in states with the weakest laws.
  • Cities with the most gun shops experience nearly four times higher gun suicide rates than those with the fewest.
  • Cities with the most parks or walkable neighborhoods have about half the rate of gun suicide as those with the fewest.
