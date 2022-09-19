Buccaneers game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Football is back and we've got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.
- Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Key home games
1. Green Bay Packers, Week 3
Both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have flirted with retirement, so this may be the last time we see both of these iconic quarterbacks share the field.
- Details: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4:25pm
2. Kansas City Chiefs, Week 4
Get your popcorn ready for this Super Bowl LV rematch.
- Details: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:20pm
3. Los Angeles Rams, Week 9
The Buccaneers will have an opportunity to avenge last season's NFC Championship loss to the Rams.
- Details: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4:25pm
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about Raymond James Stadium parking and more ways to get there is available here.
- Stadium Address: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
Where to eat/drink
A family-run Cuban restaurant a mile from the stadium, La Teresita has daily specials and very affordable beer and wine.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 6am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 6am-midnight.
- Address: 3248 W. Columbus Dr.
Walk On's serves Louisiana delicacies throughout their menu including gumbo, crawfish étouffée and po'boys.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-11pm, Friday 11am-midnight
- Address: 1140 Gramercy Ln.
Want to cheer on another team? Press Box shows all the NFL games on their 42 TV screens.
- Hours: Daily 11am-3am.
- Address: 222 S. Dale Mabry Hwy.
