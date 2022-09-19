Buccaneers game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Football is back and we've got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.

Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.

Key home games

1. Green Bay Packers, Week 3

Both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have flirted with retirement, so this may be the last time we see both of these iconic quarterbacks share the field.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4:25pm

2. Kansas City Chiefs, Week 4

Get your popcorn ready for this Super Bowl LV rematch.

Details: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:20pm

3. Los Angeles Rams, Week 9

The Buccaneers will have an opportunity to avenge last season's NFC Championship loss to the Rams.

Details: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4:25pm

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about Raymond James Stadium parking and more ways to get there is available here.

Where to eat/drink

1. La Teresita

A family-run Cuban restaurant a mile from the stadium, La Teresita has daily specials and very affordable beer and wine.

2. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk On's serves Louisiana delicacies throughout their menu including gumbo, crawfish étouffée and po'boys.

3. Press Box

Want to cheer on another team? Press Box shows all the NFL games on their 42 TV screens.