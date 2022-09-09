360 Eats: One man's garbage is another's gourmet

The first time Cameron Macleish went grocery shopping in a dumpster, it felt like opening a treasure chest.

"I was like, 'Wow, I get to eat like a king for free,'" Macleish told Axios. "But then it was also shocking. It was perfectly good food that was thrown out on its expiration date or close to it."

Flashback: Macleish learned the wonders of dumpster diving while traveling through Australia and brought his newfound love for rescuing food back home to Oldsmar.

His mother, Ellen, a professional chef working at Fenway in Dunedin at the time, was already disenchanted with how much waste she saw in the food industry.

So in 2020, they combined their skills to find a solution: 360 Eats.

How it works: Macleish and his volunteers gather donations from grocery stores and food suppliers like Earth Fare in Oldsmar and US Foods in Tampa. Restaurants and individuals can also donate.

At a local commissary kitchen, Ellen turns the goods into gourmet meals, then donates them to outreach organizations like Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center and Pinellas HOPE.

Why it matters: In Tampa Bay, one million people struggle to gain access to affordable, nutritious food, according to Feeding Tampa Bay.

360 Eats saves between 800-1,000 pounds of food each week, Macleish says, bridging the gap between food waste and accessibility.

Between the lines: Through the Good Samaritan Act, 360 Eats and other nonprofits that donate food are protected with limited liability that grocery stores don't have for food items past the expiration date.

360 Eats either composts food that can't be eaten or gives it away to local farms. About 1%, mostly soured dairy, does actually have to be tossed.

Point of intrigue: Ellen's creations include turning tossed-out veggies and canned goods into dishes like the roasted gazpacho with refrijole crostini and tropical salsa, as pictured below.

"I want it to be as complex and rich as if I was making it at a restaurant and charging you $25 a dish," she told Axios. "I'm not going to not have a garnish of pickled red onions just because someone is food-insecure."

What's ahead: Next month the duo is launching a food truck, Sustain-a-Bowl, with hopes of bringing a more fun, customizable experience to neighborhoods that need it.