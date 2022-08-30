Screen Time: MB Strategies' Maya Brown shares her tech habits

Democratic strategist and organizer Maya Brown, as the head of MB Strategies, is dedicated to getting underrepresented voices in office.

Axios Tampa Bay wanted to know how "one of the best in the political game," at least according to ​​State Sen. Shev Jones, interacts with tech.

Device of choice: "Apple MacBook (paired of course with the Apple suite of products — Apple Watch, Apple iPhone 13, and Apple iPad). Still waiting on Apple to send me a brand deal."

First tap of the day: "Snoozing my alarm, immediately followed by Google Calendar to see what's on my agenda and if I can go to the office wearing athleisure or if the day requires a full business suit attire."

Go-to news source: Florida Politics, Tampa Bay Times, Florida Sentinel Bulletin, Miami Herald, Sun Sentinel, and Miami Times.

Podcast of choice: "Woman Evolve" with Sarah Jakes Roberts and BiggerPockets' "Real Estate."

Reading list: "Currently reading David Baldacci, but have a few by Brene Brown and Stacey Abrams' book up next."

Unread notifications: "108 texts and 82 emails. I've tried to keep my notifications cleared, but the communication threads just make it all go downhill. I mark my emails as unread as a signal to go back to it either for a response or to complete a task. If either are below 100, I'm in good shape."