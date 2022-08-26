Where to get Florida's best cocktail, the Bushwacker, in Tampa Bay

Summer may technically be winding down, but don't trade in your beachside drink for a pumpkin spice latte quite yet.

State of sip: Tasting Table declared Florida's best cocktail the Bushwacker, specifically Flora-Bama's in Perdido Key.

It's like a Caribbean Wendy's Frosty, frozen and smooth with Kahlúa, rum, creme de cacao, and cream of coconut.

Yes, but: You don't need to drive to the Alabama border to enjoy one.

Here are a few places to get the Bushwacker experience in Tampa Bay: