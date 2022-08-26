43 mins ago - Food and Drink
Where to get Florida's best cocktail, the Bushwacker, in Tampa Bay
Summer may technically be winding down, but don't trade in your beachside drink for a pumpkin spice latte quite yet.
State of sip: Tasting Table declared Florida's best cocktail the Bushwacker, specifically Flora-Bama's in Perdido Key.
- It's like a Caribbean Wendy's Frosty, frozen and smooth with Kahlúa, rum, creme de cacao, and cream of coconut.
Yes, but: You don't need to drive to the Alabama border to enjoy one.
Here are a few places to get the Bushwacker experience in Tampa Bay:
- Sloppy Joe's in Treasure Island.
- Frenchy's Rockaway Grill in Clearwater.
- Swigwam Beach Bar in St. Pete Beach.
- Sandbar Bills Bar and Grille in St. Pete Beach.
- Daiquiri Deck in Siesta Key, Sarasota, Venice and Anna Maria Island.
- Farlow's on the Water in Englewood.
