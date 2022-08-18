1 hour ago - Things to Do

Get out your rage by smashing stuff at SmashBox20 in Pinellas Park

Selene San Felice
Selene using a baseball bat to smash wine glasses full of paint on a canvas
Source: Selene San Felice/Axios

Have you smashed things? If not, you probably should.

  • My friends and I used to bring old electronics and cheap dishware into empty fields and destroy them to cope with the state of the world. There's nothing like the rush of crushing something to smithereens.

Yes, but: I always worried about having to clean up, people hearing us and the possibility of getting hurt.

So I tried out SmashBox20 in Pinellas Park and found the solution to all those worries.

  • It's a little pricier than the DIY version, but you're suited up in protective gear and the feeling of not having to worry about cleanup is so freeing.
  • Plus, you can customize a playlist for them to blast to fuel your smash session.

I chose a package where you can smash glassware filled with paint onto a canvas. My art wasn't very pretty, but it wasn't supposed to be! And I left feeling a lot lighter.

