City of Dunedin puts unscooped poop to the sword

Selene San Felice
A group of people dressed in kilts and holding swords
Photo courtesy of the city of Dunedin/YouTube

The city of Dunedin is getting serious about unscooped poop.

What's happening: The city deployed The New World Celts of Dunedin to bring their kilts, swords and axes to its new Academy Award-worthy PSA, "Scoop the Poop!"

Why it matters: Every day, pets deposit roughly 125 tons of waste onto Tampa Bay area grounds, according to the city.

  • If it's not picked up, that poo can wash into nearby bodies of water, harming the plant and animal life that inhabit them.

Check it out, and scoop the poop!

