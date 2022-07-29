Listen to St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch's playlist for the open road

If you've been jamming to President Barack Obama's newest summer playlist, we've got more smooth listening for ya.

State of play(list): St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch shared his favorite Harley-riding songs with Axios.

Even if you don't have a motorcycle, you can still get that wild and free feeling while riding your bike, skateboard, scooter, sticking your head out the window of an Uber, etc.

Some of his favorites: