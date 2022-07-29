36 mins ago - Things to Do

Listen to St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch's playlist for the open road

Selene San Felice
Ken Welch on his Harley
Ken Welch on his Harley. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

If you've been jamming to President Barack Obama's newest summer playlist, we've got more smooth listening for ya.

State of play(list): St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch shared his favorite Harley-riding songs with Axios.

  • Even if you don't have a motorcycle, you can still get that wild and free feeling while riding your bike, skateboard, scooter, sticking your head out the window of an Uber, etc.

Some of his favorites:

  • "Back in Black," by AC/DC: "Takes me back to high school 8-track days at Lakewood High."
  • "Walk this Way," Run-DMC feat. Aerosmith: "One of the best guitar lines in history along with a groundbreaking rap collaboration."
  • "Sabotage," by the Beastie Boys: "Stress reliever."
  • "Strut," by Lenny Kravitz: "Big Lenny fan — perfect cruising tune."
  • "Uptown," by Prince: "Because it's Prince (my fav 💜)"
