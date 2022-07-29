36 mins ago - Things to Do
Listen to St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch's playlist for the open road
If you've been jamming to President Barack Obama's newest summer playlist, we've got more smooth listening for ya.
State of play(list): St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch shared his favorite Harley-riding songs with Axios.
- Even if you don't have a motorcycle, you can still get that wild and free feeling while riding your bike, skateboard, scooter, sticking your head out the window of an Uber, etc.
Some of his favorites:
- "Back in Black," by AC/DC: "Takes me back to high school 8-track days at Lakewood High."
- "Walk this Way," Run-DMC feat. Aerosmith: "One of the best guitar lines in history along with a groundbreaking rap collaboration."
- "Sabotage," by the Beastie Boys: "Stress reliever."
- "Strut," by Lenny Kravitz: "Big Lenny fan — perfect cruising tune."
- "Uptown," by Prince: "Because it's Prince (my fav 💜)"
