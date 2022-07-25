1 hour ago - News

Meet Tampa's breakout artist Doechii

Selene San Felice
Doechii (center) performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards on June 26. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Even if you aren't following Doechii, you probably know more about her than you think.

  • Her name has two i's and she gets anxious when she's high, as she says in the sample that went viral on TikTok last year from her song "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake."

Driving the news: The Tampa native and self-proclaimed Swamp Princess is this month's MTV Push Artist, a monthly series from the network to highlight breakout artists.

  • Her upcoming EP promises more beautiful queer bops.

More Doechii songs to get you started:

