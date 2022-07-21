Screen Time with Jay Pharoah

Jay Pharoah is a content-consuming machine.

Somehow between his standup comedy tour and TV and movie appearances, he makes time to stream, read and watch as much as he can.

We talked to Pharoah before he performs at the Tampa Improv to see how he interacts with tech.

🤳 Device of choice: Samsung Galaxy S21+.

"This is my sidekick. It kicks out green bubbles, but I say green bubbles are cool. … And I got a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and a windows computer that hasn't been turned on for three years."

👇 First tap of the day: The treadmill.

"I hook my phone up there and … forget listening to Drake, I listen to musical scores so I have the '300' soundtrack playing as I try to impersonate Leonidas."

🗞 Go-to news source: CNN, BBC, The Shade Room, World Star Hip Hop, "First Take" and "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed."

🎧 Podcast of choice: "People's Party with Talib Kweli," "And Then We Had Sex…," "The Brilliant Idiots," "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," Lebron James' "The Shop: Uninterrupted" and Kevin Heart's "Heart to Heart"

"Those last two are shows, but shows are podcasts now."

📺 Now streaming: "I watch a lot of battle rap. (Hey, so does Nadine Smith!) My consumption will be mostly on URLTV. I got the app and subscribe to them on Youtube. Also, RBE, KOTD and Gates of The Garden.

"As far as television goes, 'Euphoria.' That's a surprisingly good show. Once you get past all of the random penises, it's great."

📚 Reading list: He's in the middle of "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama and left his copy of "The Alchemist" in Romania.