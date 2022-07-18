5 great places to get deviled crab in Tampa Bay

There are plenty of places to get deviled crab in Tampa Bay but who stands out above the rest? Here are five terrific places to get this Tampa Bay original.

Why it stands out: Carmine's is located in Ybor City, where the crab meat croquette is said to have been originated.

Address: 1802 E. 7th Ave.

Hours: Monday-Tuesday 9am-5pm, Wednesday-Thursday 9am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 9am-11pm, Sunday 9am-6pm.

Why it stands out: This Tampa restaurant, named after a character who symbolizes the people of Cuba, also serves up Cuban and Puerto Rican staples.

Address: 8210 Causeway Blvd.

Hours: Monday-Friday 6:30am-8pm, Saturday 7am-8pm, Sunday 8am-8pm.

Why it stands out: Pappy's serves vegan deviled crab with onion and peppers.

Address: 2210 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm, Sunday 11am-8pm

Why it stands out: Michelle Faedo's prepares its deviled crabs with homemade seasoning.

Address: 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa.

Hours: Monday-Friday 7am-3pm.

Why it stands out: La Segunda has been a Tampa Bay establishment since 1915.