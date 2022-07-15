Ice cream hearse Frozen Stiffs serves up treats to die for in Tampa

Tampa resident Anthony Lamont has frozen treats to die for.

Driving the news: Lamont drives what he claims to be the world's only ice cream hearse, dubbed Frozen Stiffs.

Complete with a casket freezer, Lamont serves boozy popsicles and classic frozen treats from the 1967 hearse's passenger window.

The hearse celebrates its first year in business next month.

The inspiration: Comedian Steven Wright's line, "The ice cream truck in my neighborhood plays 'Helter Skelter.'"

Lamont has been buying hearses since he worked for a funeral home in the late 1980s. Frozen Stiffs is his fifth.