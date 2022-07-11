Florida's probation changes include remote appointments

In an unexpected move, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on a collaboration with Meek Mill and Jay-Z to reform the state's probation system — and it's about to affect thousands of Floridians.

Driving the news: A new law that took effect this month is expected to help 150,000 people exit Florida's criminal justice system over the next five years.

The law was a bipartisan effort unanimously passed with the help of REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit founded by the two rappers along with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Why it matters: The law will help shorten the time that some are on probation meaning fewer monthly fees, which disproportionately fall on low-income individuals. And it works to redirect those people into our hemorrhaging workforce.

Details: People on state probation and community control in Florida are now eligible to receive new education and workforce credits that will shorten probation terms for those who pursue a GED or higher-ed degree, vocational certification and/or maintain full-time employment.

Point of intrigue: The state also now allows remote reporting, meaning people don't have to meet with their probation officers in person — an important resource for those without transportation or who would risk missing their appointment for work or child care.

"The COVID pandemic taught us all we can be very, very productive on Zoom and remotely," said Laura Arnold, a REFORM Alliance board member and the co-chair of Arnold Ventures. "So why can we not extend that piece of knowledge to the probation and parole system?"

The big picture: As of 2016, more than 4.5 million of the 6.6 million people in the U.S. criminal justice system were on probation, parole, or another form of supervision.

More than 75% of those on supervision were serving terms for nonviolent offenses, and at least 40% were on probation or parole for relatively minor offenses, according to REFORM.

The organization has helped pass 14 bills in nine states since its formation in 2019, including in Georgia, New York, Virginia and Mississippi last year.

What they're saying: Rep. Traci Koster (R-Tampa), who sponsored the bill, told Axios she'll continue to push for criminal justice reform. If she's re-elected, she plans to re-propose a bill to compensate victims of wrongful incarceration.