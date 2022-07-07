Last meal with First Watch chef Shane Schaibly

Chef Shane Schaibly has given the nation a taste of Tampa Bay.

As senior vice president of culinary strategy with Bradenton-based First Watch Restaurants, he cooks by the "follow the sun" approach, highlighting seasonal fruits and vegetables at more than 430 locations in 28 states.

We wanted to know what the Dunedin native and recipient of a 2022 MenuMasters Award would order if he had one meal left to enjoy.