Outback Steakhouse releases bloomin' NFTs for National Onion Day

To celebrate National Onion Day Monday, Outback Steakhouse dropped its "Bloom, Baby, Bloom" non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

Driving the news: All ​​8,151 of the Tampa-based national restaurant chain's Bloomin' Buds NFTs sold out in 20 minutes Thursday on the Outback site.

The tokens were free, but buyers paid fees to process their transaction on the blockchain.

The artwork, which pays homage to Outback's signature Bloomin' Onion, sprouted in three stages from baby bulbs into teenagers on Saturday, finally blooming into big ol' fried onions today.

Real life perks: Bloomin' Buds owners get a free Bloomin' Onion and two free Dr. Pepper drinks Monday.