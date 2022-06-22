Clearwater company leads suit against DeSantis for "Stop WOKE" act

A honeymoon registry company and a company that offers training on diversity and inclusion are suing to block Florida's "Stop WOKE" act.

Driving the news: Honeywell, based in Clearwater, joined workplace diversity consultancy Collective Concepts and its co-founder Chevara Orrin to file their suit Wednesday.

HB7, dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as the “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act," bans classroom discussion and corporate training that make students or employees feel discomfort over their race.

The companies argue that the law, which goes into effect July 1, blocks Floridians' freedom of speech.

Honeywell would be blocked from getting diversity, equity and inclusion training for its employees, while Collective Concepts would have to stop giving the training to other Florida companies.

Flashback: Another federal suit by a group of parents and educators was filed minutes after DeSantis signed it in April