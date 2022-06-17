1 hour ago - Things to Do

Juneteenth events to check out around Tampa Bay

Selene San Felice
Illustration of a Black couple laying on a kente cloth blanket.
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Sunday marks the second year that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday in the U.S. Here are some ways to celebrate locally.

Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival: A block party with live music, food trucks, shopping, a food and toy drive, job fair and free health clinic.

  • 3-9pm Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. $10-30.

Newtown Juneteenth: A celebration with food trucks, vendors, a DJ, live music and family-friendly activities.

  • 1-8pm Saturday along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, between Osprey Avenue and Dixie Avenue, in Sarasota. Free!

Shades of Pride: Juneteenth Celebration: LGBTQIA+ activist TS Madison — the first Black trans woman to star in and executive-produce her own reality series — emcees this event, featuring DJs Supa Nova and Nightwing, Kiala Santi, Ashlee T. Bangkx and Miss St. Pete Pride 2022 Delores T. Van Cartier.

  • Plus, a panel discussion will spotlight key voices from the city's Black and brown LGBTQIA+ community.
  • 2-9pm on Sunday at The Factory St. Petersburg. Free!

Go deeper: More events in Clearwater, Dunedin, New Port Richey and Polk County.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more