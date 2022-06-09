Take a little vacation at Tiny House Siesta
The thought of staying in a tiny house usually makes me break out in a cold sweat. But these boutique tiny homes in Siesta Key actually look super cool.
Flashback: Pennsylvania-based vacation rental investor Jeremy Ricci turned part of a 1940s-era RV park into a tiny house haven in 2017 after he met Derek Diedricksen, host of HGTV series "Extreme Small Spaces" and "Tiny House Builders."
- Ricci bought some of the tiny homes secondhand, but now he has them custom made by Amish carpenters and towed down from up north.
Details: Tiny House Siesta has more than a dozen themed stays, including a margarita-themed retreat and a sea turtle tiny house featured in Airbnb's "OMG" stays.
- They rent for $163-230 per night just off Stickney Point Road about three quarters of a mile from the beach.
My favorite: The Red Lifeguard Stand with a surfboard breakfast bar.
Nearby hot spots: Siesta Key Oyster Bar and Phillippi Creek.
Best for: People who are curious about tiny homes but might not be ready to buy one themselves.
- "We give people the chance to experience it for a week or a weekend," Ricci said. "You haven't really experienced a tiny house until you've bumped your head on the way up to the loft."
What they're saying: Their uniqueness helps tiny houses like this win out over cushy hotel rooms, reservation manager Megan Schmid told Axios.
- "If you're in a hotel room you might not remember where you stayed," she said. "The experience is part of creating those memories."
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.