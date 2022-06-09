Take a little vacation at Tiny House Siesta

The thought of staying in a tiny house usually makes me break out in a cold sweat. But these boutique tiny homes in Siesta Key actually look super cool.

Flashback: Pennsylvania-based vacation rental investor Jeremy Ricci turned part of a 1940s-era RV park into a tiny house haven in 2017 after he met Derek Diedricksen, host of HGTV series "Extreme Small Spaces" and "Tiny House Builders."

Ricci bought some of the tiny homes secondhand, but now he has them custom made by Amish carpenters and towed down from up north.

Details: Tiny House Siesta has more than a dozen themed stays, including a margarita-themed retreat and a sea turtle tiny house featured in Airbnb's "OMG" stays.

They rent for $163-230 per night just off Stickney Point Road about three quarters of a mile from the beach.

My favorite: The Red Lifeguard Stand with a surfboard breakfast bar.

Interior of the Red Lifeguard Stand. Photo courtesy of DJWC Photo

Nearby hot spots: Siesta Key Oyster Bar and Phillippi Creek.

Best for: People who are curious about tiny homes but might not be ready to buy one themselves.

"We give people the chance to experience it for a week or a weekend," Ricci said. "You haven't really experienced a tiny house until you've bumped your head on the way up to the loft."

What they're saying: Their uniqueness helps tiny houses like this win out over cushy hotel rooms, reservation manager Megan Schmid told Axios.

"If you're in a hotel room you might not remember where you stayed," she said. "The experience is part of creating those memories."

Interior of the Green Lifeguard Stand. Photo courtesy of DJWC Photo