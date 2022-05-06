7 hours ago - News

Florida gets $683M from Walgreens opioid settlement

Selene San Felice
Illustration of medical pills with half of the capsule created from paper money.
Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

Walgreens pharmacy reached a $683 million settlement with Florida on Thursday in the state's opioid crisis suit.

Driving the news: The deal comes after the state spent four weeks in court presenting evidence accusing Walgreens of improperly dispensing millions of painkillers.

  • The national chain was the 12th and final defendant to settle with Florida, , which has brought in more than $3 billion through its opioid-related litigation.
  • Florida plans to use that money to tackle opioid addictions and overdoses.

What they're saying: "We now go into battle armed and ready to fight back hard against this man-made crisis," State Attorney General Ashley Moody said during a news conference in Tampa. "I am glad that we have been able to end this monumental litigation and move past the courtroom."

Between the lines: Walgreens, which did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement, will pay $620 million to the state over 18 years and a one-time sum of $63 million for attorney fees.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more