Florida gets $683M from Walgreens opioid settlement

Walgreens pharmacy reached a $683 million settlement with Florida on Thursday in the state's opioid crisis suit.

Driving the news: The deal comes after the state spent four weeks in court presenting evidence accusing Walgreens of improperly dispensing millions of painkillers.

The national chain was the 12th and final defendant to settle with Florida, , which has brought in more than $3 billion through its opioid-related litigation.

Florida plans to use that money to tackle opioid addictions and overdoses.

What they're saying: "We now go into battle armed and ready to fight back hard against this man-made crisis," State Attorney General Ashley Moody said during a news conference in Tampa. "I am glad that we have been able to end this monumental litigation and move past the courtroom."

Between the lines: Walgreens, which did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement, will pay $620 million to the state over 18 years and a one-time sum of $63 million for attorney fees.