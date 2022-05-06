Florida gets $683M from Walgreens opioid settlement
Walgreens pharmacy reached a $683 million settlement with Florida on Thursday in the state's opioid crisis suit.
Driving the news: The deal comes after the state spent four weeks in court presenting evidence accusing Walgreens of improperly dispensing millions of painkillers.
- The national chain was the 12th and final defendant to settle with Florida, , which has brought in more than $3 billion through its opioid-related litigation.
- Florida plans to use that money to tackle opioid addictions and overdoses.
What they're saying: "We now go into battle armed and ready to fight back hard against this man-made crisis," State Attorney General Ashley Moody said during a news conference in Tampa. "I am glad that we have been able to end this monumental litigation and move past the courtroom."
Between the lines: Walgreens, which did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement, will pay $620 million to the state over 18 years and a one-time sum of $63 million for attorney fees.
