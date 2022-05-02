2 hours ago - Things to Do
3 summer vacation mountain Airbnbs within driving distance of Tampa
Summer is almost here, which means it's time to escape Tampa's humidity and loads of tourists.
These three Airbnbs are near Pine Lake, a mountain town in Georgia about six hours from Tampa that has tons of hiking and small-town charm.
- Hike your way through FDR state park or head to the resort area of Calloway Gardens, which has walking and bike trails, a lakefront beach, golf and other outdoor activities.
Luxury villa in Calloway Gardens
If you're entertaining your whole family, this spacious updated villa that sleeps eight should do the trick.
- Features: Screened-in porch, close to activities, fire table
- Space: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Cost: $275+ per night
Delightful one-bedroom Skoolie
Should you prefer adventure over luxury, you can stay in an up-fitted school bus.
- Features: Kitchen, WiFi, pet-friendly
- Space: 6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bath
- Cost: $72+ per night
Glamping tent
For people looking for lodging somewhere between a villa and a vehicle, consider glamping.
- Features: Queen-sized bed, bunk beds, covered deck
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bath
- Cost: $178+ per night
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.