3 summer vacation mountain Airbnbs within driving distance of Tampa

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to escape Tampa's humidity and loads of tourists.

These three Airbnbs are near Pine Lake, a mountain town in Georgia about six hours from Tampa that has tons of hiking and small-town charm.

Hike your way through FDR state park or head to the resort area of Calloway Gardens, which has walking and bike trails, a lakefront beach, golf and other outdoor activities.

If you're entertaining your whole family, this spacious updated villa that sleeps eight should do the trick.

Features: Screened-in porch, close to activities, fire table

8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths Cost: $275+ per night

Should you prefer adventure over luxury, you can stay in an up-fitted school bus.

Features: Kitchen, WiFi, pet-friendly

6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bath Cost: $72+ per night

For people looking for lodging somewhere between a villa and a vehicle, consider glamping.

Features: Queen-sized bed, bunk beds, covered deck

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bath Cost: $178+ per night

