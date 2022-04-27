Redesign Sarasota's city seal (please)

When I saw Sarasota was having a contest for residents to re-design the city seal, I thought, "Oh that's cute, they included an example of something a child drew."

Then I realized that is the city seal. Yikes.

Background: That seal, which features palm trees, a beach, a whale and some rocks (?) encircled by the words "May Sarasota Prosper," dates back to the city's incorporation in 1902.

The Sarasota Police Department and the federal building downtown each have their own rendition of the seal. IMO, the federal building's version looks more like broccoli, a fish and some small potatoes being microwaved.

Between the lines: The design contest is part of a rebranding effort approved last year by the City Commission.

Think you can do better? Submit your design between May 1 and June 15. The contest is open to everyone. Details.