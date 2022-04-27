Redesign Sarasota's city seal (please)

57 mins ago - News

When I saw Sarasota was having a contest for residents to re-design the city seal, I thought, "Oh that's cute, they included an example of something a child drew."

  • Then I realized that is the city seal. Yikes.

Background: That seal, which features palm trees, a beach, a whale and some rocks (?) encircled by the words "May Sarasota Prosper," dates back to the city's incorporation in 1902.

Between the lines: The design contest is part of a rebranding effort approved last year by the City Commission.

Think you can do better? Submit your design between May 1 and June 15. The contest is open to everyone. Details.

