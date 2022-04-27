3 must-try rooftop bars in Tampa Bay

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still lovely.

Why it matters: Whether you want to impress out-of-towners or find the perfect date spot, a good rooftop bar is a must.

Details: A deco-inspired tropical lounge perched atop historic Armature Works.

Must-try cocktail: The Out of Towner with Tromba Blanco, pineapple, lime, cucumber water and seltzer.

Go when: You want to loosen up your colleagues for after-work happy hour.

Address: 1903 Market St., Tampa

Cheers. Photo courtesy of M.Bird

Details: An indoor-outdoor spot where you can sample Sicilian street fare and sip refreshing cocktails.

Must-try cocktail: Paradiso, a vibrant blood orange margarita.

Go when: You want to grab a celebratory drink, maybe after dinner at the restaurant it sits above, Casa Santa Stefano.

Or, an impromptu night out (no reservations required).

Views: The bar sits just above the Historic Ybor City skyline, with a view of cigar factories and downtown Tampa.

Address: 1607 N. 22nd St., Tampa.

Photo courtesy of Casa Santo Stefano

Details: A legendary rooftop bar atop a seafood restaurant in the heart of Pass-A-Grille.

Must-try cocktail: The Hurricane Margarita. Hornitos tequila with agave, lime juice and orange liqueur.

Go when: You want a casual date night with a breeze, a view and some good seafood.

Views: Located just across the street from the Gulf, the 365-degree rooftop has a perfect view of the sunset over the beach.

Address: 809 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach