How to celebrate Indie Bookstore Day around Tampa Bay

Indie Bookstore Day celebrations will have you turning pages all over Tampa Bay this week.

The official day is Saturday, April 30.

How to celebrate: Lakeland is having the city's first Book Crawl, with five shops offering a different discount each day this week.

See more details in The Ledger.

Oxford Exchange in Tampa is having its annual Book Fair on Thursday night, featuring publications by 40+ local authors and writing workshops.

Bring gently used books for Pre-K thru Grade 12 to benefit the Hillsborough Education Foundation's Teaching Tools Store.

Saturday celebrations are also happening in St. Pete, Safety Harbor, Venice and Winter Haven.

Tombolo will have exclusive merch, special giveaway items and a children's book sale.

Portkey will have children's story time and crafts, a reading and meet-n-greet with local authors Aramis Calderon, Steve Kistulentz, and Noel Zamot and a yoga and haiku writing workshop.

Fable Books will have giveaways and exclusive IBD merchandise.

Writer's Block will have an in-store scavenger hunt and readings.

More bookstores to support: Mojo Books & Records in Tampa, Book + Bottle and Wilson's Book World in St. Pete, Back in the Day Books in Dunedin and Lighthouse Books in Dade City.