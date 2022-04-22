Sidle up to Counter Culture

I have to admit, the thought of going somewhere to sit at a counter does not usually excite me. I'm more of a booth girl. The plushier the better.

Yes, but: I changed my mind after a visit to Chef Jeannie Pierola's Counter Culture in Tampa.

On a busy Sunday, a friend and I were able to get seats at the outdoor part of the counter with our backs to Bayshore Boulevard. On a pleasant spring day, it was lovely.

And the food and drinks delivered the promised "elevated" brunch experience.

I got the wood-roasted porchetta with parmesan fried eggs, stone-ground grits with balsamic lemon brown butter and fennel salad. And wow.

TBH, I did not know what porchetta was and guessed it might be a way to cook eggs, not a hunk of meat. I am usually disappointed when I accidentally order a hunk of meat because it usually ends up dry and underwhelming. But as a flexitarian, I was pleasantly surprised — it was wonderfully flavorful and moist.

The Blueberry Manilow cocktail with EG Vodka, St. Germain, lemon, blueberry-rosemary shrub, hibiscus water and orchid was super refreshing.

Plus: Look at my friend Nate's massive smoked salmon dish!

Photo: Nate DiCamillo

