Flor Fina chef Nathan Hardin on what he'd eat for his last meal
Nathan Hardin is the new executive chef for Flor Fina at Hotel Haya in Ybor.
About him: A Tampa native, Hardin was previously executive chef at Armature Works' first sit-down restaurant, Steelbach, and created Butcher and Barbeque and Stones Throw.
- He previously served as the chef de cuisine at Highball and Harvest at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes, and executive sous chef at Miami Beach's Yardbird Southern Table and Bar.
We were dying to know: What would he eat for his very last meal?
First course: "Gotta have some greens in there, so starting with a super cold crisp Caesar salad. Well-dressed, with fresh anchovies and an absurd amount of fresh grated parmesan. Plenty of croutons as well."
- Plus: The cobia collar from Rooster and the Till. "This is a must-order when at Rooster. Hot and crispy cobia collar that sits in a perfectly sweet, sour and spicy broth of fish sauce and lime."
- And: the kohlrabi dish at Rocca. "I remember sea beans, radish and pomelo. This is an instant classic."
Cocktail of choice: Negroni. "Loving Junipero gin right now."
Second course: "I'm always a sucker for a fat piece of meat. I'm thinking a dry-aged ribeye. Prime of course, possibly even wagyu if we're feeling super fancy. Grilled over wood fire and finished with a nice herb butter or infused bone marrow butter, whatever we have laying around. Baked potato, with all the fixins! Must have!"
Dessert: "We're going old school. Something I only get at my mom's or grandma's: bannoffee pie. Sweet and savory with great bits of crunch throughout. Throw a dollop of good old fashioned Cool Whip on the top, we're in heaven.
- Plus: "A nice PX sherry. Not a better combo than bananas and sherry."
