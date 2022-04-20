2 hours ago - Things to Do

7 biggest events in Tampa Bay in 2022

Maxwell Millington
A performer sings into a mic with fire in the background
Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides performs at Download Festival in England in 2018. Photo: Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in Tampa Bay starting this spring.

1. 98ROCKFEST

What: Rock 'n' roll with fan-favorite bands including Godsmack, Three Days Grace and Black Veil Brides.

Details: 5:30pm on April 22 at Amalie Arena

C0st: Tickets start at $35. Get them here.

2. Tampa Bay Balloon Festival

What: Enjoy hot air balloon rides, local food vendors and an after-dark balloon glow experience.

Details: April 29 through May 1 at 11553 Knights Griffin Road. Gates open at 5pm.

C0st: Admission starts at $20 per car. Buy ride tickets here.

3. Sunset Music Festival

What: This electronic dance music festival features house and techno.

Details: Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at Raymond James Stadium

C0st: Three-day tickets start at about $200. Buy them here.

Outside view of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
4. FORD Cuban Sandwich Festival

What: Join the hunt to find the best Cuban sandwich in Central Florida at this event featuring food, art and live music.

Details: May 1 at Kissimmee Lakefront Park from noon to 6pm

C0st: General entry is free

5. Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival

What: Celebrate at this block party with live DJ music, food trucks, shopping and a job fair.

Details: June 18 at Raymond James Stadium

C0st: Tickets start at $10. Get them here.

A woman shopping at a Juneteenth festival in Tampa Bay
A Juneteenth celebration event in St. Petersburg in 2020. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images
6. Tampa Bay Comic Con

What: Geek out with celebrity photo ops, panel programming and a cosplay contest.

Details: July 29-31 at the Tampa Bay Convention Center

C0st: Passes start at $94. Buy them here.

Exterior view of the Tampa Convention Center
vTampa Convention Center. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Image
7. ViVa Tampa Bay Festival

What: Celebrate Hispanic heritage at this fall fest.

Details: The event is scheduled for October at Perry Harvey Sr. Park. Check here for updates.

