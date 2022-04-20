7 biggest events in Tampa Bay in 2022
Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.
Here are the top seven events happening in Tampa Bay starting this spring.
1. 98ROCKFEST
What: Rock 'n' roll with fan-favorite bands including Godsmack, Three Days Grace and Black Veil Brides.
Details: 5:30pm on April 22 at Amalie Arena
C0st: Tickets start at $35. Get them here.
2. Tampa Bay Balloon Festival
What: Enjoy hot air balloon rides, local food vendors and an after-dark balloon glow experience.
Details: April 29 through May 1 at 11553 Knights Griffin Road. Gates open at 5pm.
C0st: Admission starts at $20 per car. Buy ride tickets here.
3. Sunset Music Festival
What: This electronic dance music festival features house and techno.
Details: Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at Raymond James Stadium
C0st: Three-day tickets start at about $200. Buy them here.
4. FORD Cuban Sandwich Festival
What: Join the hunt to find the best Cuban sandwich in Central Florida at this event featuring food, art and live music.
Details: May 1 at Kissimmee Lakefront Park from noon to 6pm
C0st: General entry is free
5. Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival
What: Celebrate at this block party with live DJ music, food trucks, shopping and a job fair.
Details: June 18 at Raymond James Stadium
C0st: Tickets start at $10. Get them here.
6. Tampa Bay Comic Con
What: Geek out with celebrity photo ops, panel programming and a cosplay contest.
Details: July 29-31 at the Tampa Bay Convention Center
C0st: Passes start at $94. Buy them here.
7. ViVa Tampa Bay Festival
What: Celebrate Hispanic heritage at this fall fest.
Details: The event is scheduled for October at Perry Harvey Sr. Park. Check here for updates.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.