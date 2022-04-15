24 mins ago - Business

Vū brings big-screen tech to University of Tampa

The new Vū technology in action at University of Tampa. Photo courtesy of Vū Studio

Vū Studio unveiled its donation of cutting-edge virtual production equipment to the University of Tampa on Thursday.

Details: The donation, valued at $750,000, includes a 30-by-14-foot Vū LED screen and 4K LED processor, plus 120 hours of stage time and training at Vū's flagship Tampa studio for UT students.

  • Vu's new virtual production studio takes over the old black box theater in the university's Cass Communication building.
  • UT's Department of Film, Animation and New Media (FMX) and the new Master of Arts in Social and Emerging Media graduate program will primarily use the technology.

Background: Vū Studio, which uses panels of LED screens to create photo-realistic virtual environments, took over former retail spaces at University Mall last year.

What they're saying: David Gudelunas, UT's dean of the College of Arts and Letters, said in a press release that the technology "will provide an unparalleled opportunity for students … to collaborate across disciplinary lines, get the most cutting-edge hands-on experience and produce projects that will break barriers."

