After a seven-year battle, a judge has approved a 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Florida.

Driving the news: Leon County Circuit Court judge Angela Dempsey ruled Friday that a 2015 law that called for patients to wait 24 hours after initial visits with physicians before having abortions is constitutional, per News Service of Florida.

Abortion providers have until April 30 to take steps like rescheduling appointments.

Why it matters: It's another victory for abortion opponents in Florida, as Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign a law that will ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Flashback: When the law passed in 2015, it immediately drew the legal challenge and has been stuck in the courts since.

What they're saying: Dempsey pointed out in her ruling that 26 other states have similar restrictions, some of which have been in effect for years.

She added that other important decisions like getting married, getting divorced and buying a gun have longer waiting periods.

The other side: State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, a former Planned Parenthood spokesperson, said in a tweeted video, "This is going to create ridiculous unnecessary barriers like childcare, transportation costs, maybe even lodging if the abortion provider's not close to you."