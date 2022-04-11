Tampa's newest City Council member talks priorities

Lynn Hurtak applied to be a Tampa City Council member on a whim. But ever since the council chose her over 22 other candidates to replace John Dingfelder, she's been laser-focused on helping the city.

Hurtak talked to Axios about her plans as a council member.

Her background: A Tampa native, Hurtak has served on the city's Variance Review Board and Charter Review Commission. She's a member of the American Civil Liberties Union and is the current vice president of the Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association.

Where to find her outside City Hall: On a bike or in her garden.

Her first move: A listening tour in communities and neighborhoods.

The issue on her mind: Housing. "What's going on with housing is such a big issue. Unfortunately, that's the hardest one to solve and won't be simple."

Her stance on transportation: Fixing the bus system as a priority. "I'll be taking public transit to City Hall. The #1 is right outside my door. A lot of people have never ridden a bus here. It's a matter of getting people to try it, but first, we have to improve the routes. There are a lot of dominoes there."

Her bottom line: "I know I won't always be agreed with, but I'm always going to do my homework."