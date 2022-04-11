23 mins ago - Politics

Tampa's newest City Council member talks priorities

Selene San Felice
A photo of Lynn Hurtak, wearing glasses and a blue and pink blouse, as she's sworn in to Tampa City Council.
Lynn Hurtak being sworn in to Tampa City Council. Photo courtesy of the City of Tampa

Lynn Hurtak applied to be a Tampa City Council member on a whim. But ever since the council chose her over 22 other candidates to replace John Dingfelder, she's been laser-focused on helping the city.

  • Hurtak talked to Axios about her plans as a council member.

Her background: A Tampa native, Hurtak has served on the city's Variance Review Board and Charter Review Commission. She's a member of the American Civil Liberties Union and is the current vice president of the Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association.

Where to find her outside City Hall: On a bike or in her garden.

Her first move: A listening tour in communities and neighborhoods.

The issue on her mind: Housing. "What's going on with housing is such a big issue. Unfortunately, that's the hardest one to solve and won't be simple."

Her stance on transportation: Fixing the bus system as a priority. "I'll be taking public transit to City Hall. The #1 is right outside my door. A lot of people have never ridden a bus here. It's a matter of getting people to try it, but first, we have to improve the routes. There are a lot of dominoes there."

Her bottom line: "I know I won't always be agreed with, but I'm always going to do my homework."

