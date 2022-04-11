Meet Hillsborough County's Young Women of Promise
Who run the world? These girls, pretty soon.
State of play: The Athena Society, a professional women's group, honored 10 Hillsborough County high school juniors on Friday.
Meet this year's Young Women of Promise:
- Bhavya Bansal, a Middleton student, is dedicating her future career to solving issues of poverty, undernourishment, discrimination, and inequalities in health care.
- Jaliyah Brown, an H.B. Plant student, wants to major in business administration at Harvard before starting a business.
- Saloni Datta, a Sickles student, wants to break down mental health stigmas as a psychiatrist.
- Maiyah Hall brings her experience as co-founder and president of Tampa Prep's Black Student Union and president of Women of Kolor Empowered to her future as a journalist.
- Dana John, an IB student at Strawberry Crest, wants to bring her love of dancing and singing into her future career as a pediatrician.
- Mercy Roberts' goals include helping kids overcome trauma, writing, broadcasting and working as a trial attorney after graduating from Berkeley Preparatory School.
- Hiral Shukla, a Hillsborough High student, is pursuing a career as a health care data analyst while acting as the primary caregiver for her single mother suffering from cancer.
- Isabella Socci's goal is to double major in computer science and mechanical engineering at a prestigious university after graduating from C. Leon King High School.
- Lauryn Tanner, a Leto student, wants to be an orthodontist and bring dental care to communities in need.
- Brynn Wilary, a student at the Academy of the Holy Names, wants to harness her coding and tech skills and use 3D printing to help students with disabilities.
